Pleasantville Teen Made Threats With Stolen Firearm At Dollar General: Police

At 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as Javont Bell-Lowe making threats at the Dollar General at 600 South New Road, Pleasantville police said.

Bell-Lowe fled the scene prior to officers arrival, police said. When officers spotted him, he fled on foot and discarded a firearm that was recovered by law enforcement, police said. Bell-Lowe was apprehended soon after, police said.

The firearm, which was later determined to be stolen, contained hollow point ammunition, police said.

Bell-Lowe is charged with multiple weapons offenses, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, prohibited weapons and devices and receiving stolen property, police said.

