Pleasantville Rallies Around Family After Fire Destroys Home

At 5:44 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Wesley Avenue and found heavy fire in the single-family home, the Pleasantville Fire Department said.

Martinez was living in the home with her mom, two brothers, her brother's girlfriend, the girlfriend's two kids and two other family members.

" In just minutes, everything we owned was gone," Martinez wrote on a fundraising page. "Our clothes, furniture, memories, and all the things that made our house feel like home."

While no one was injured, Martinez said it was heartbreaking to lose everything so suddenly.

"We’re just trying to find a way to get back on our feet, especially for the little ones who are scared and confused," Martinez wrote. "Any help, whether it’s donations, clothes, would mean the world to us as we try to rebuild after this tragedy."

As of Friday, Oct. 31, more than $12,000 has been raised.

