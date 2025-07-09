Pleasantville Police Save Man After Vehicle Falls On Him

On Thursday, July 3 at 12:10 p.m., officers responded to 712 West Washington Ave. and found a 26-year-old Pleasantville man trapped beneath the engine compartment of a vehicle that had collapsed on him after the vehicle jack failed, Pleasantville police said.

Only the man’s legs were visible from under the front bumper, with his torso directly underneath the engine, police said.

Three police officers coordinated their efforts and lifted the vehicle from the driver’s side wheel well, despite the absence of a wheel, police said, while a family member pulled the man to safety by his legs.

The man later regained consciousness and sustained serious injuries to his chest and torso and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

