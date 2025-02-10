Pleasantville Man Who Beat Puppy In Front Of Daughter Pleads Guilty: Prosecutor

Gabriel Mojica pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault upon law enforcement officers, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. He faces a five-year prison sentence per the terms of his plea agreement, authorities said.

In September 2022, Mojica was seen beating a 10-week old puppy, Scooby, in front of his 7-year-old daughter, authorities said. Pedestrians observing the beating called Atlantic City police, leading to charges against Mojica.

While these charges were pending, Mojica incurred additional criminal cases involving possession of narcotics, contempt of a domestic violence restraining order, and aggravated assaults on two Atlantic County Sheriff’s Officers, who suffered injuries, authorities said.

