Fog/Mist 61°

SHARE

Pleasantville Liquor Store Armed Robber Arrested By US Marshals: Police

A 39-year-old Pleasantville man was apprehended by US Marshals last week after he was wanted for robbing a liquor store twat gunpoint, authorities said.

US Marshals

US Marshals

 Photo Credit: US Marshals Service (Philadelphia)
Sam Barron

Robert Arroyo robbed a liquor store on the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 26, Atlantic City Police said, taking money from the cash register after pointing a handgun at the clerk, police said.

Arroyo was arrested in Ventor City by the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force- Atlantic City Division, police said. A search of his Weymouth Avenue residence turned up the handgun believed to be used in the incidents, police said.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of robbery and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville-Absecon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE