Pleasantville Liquor Store Armed Robber Arrested By US Marshals: Police

Robert Arroyo robbed a liquor store on the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 26, Atlantic City Police said, taking money from the cash register after pointing a handgun at the clerk, police said.

Arroyo was arrested in Ventor City by the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force- Atlantic City Division, police said. A search of his Weymouth Avenue residence turned up the handgun believed to be used in the incidents, police said.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of robbery and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

