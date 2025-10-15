Pleasantville Home Engulfed In Flames: FD

At 12:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the 300 block of East Bayview Avenue and found a single-story ranch-style home fully engulfed in flames, the Pleasantville Fire Department said.

Strong winds led to challenging conditions and crews worked swiftly to contain the flames, firefighters said. The fire was declared under control at 1:09 a.m., firefighters said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said.

