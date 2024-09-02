Pedestrian Killed On Route 30 In Absecon, Police Say

Absecon police were called to Route 30 (Absecon Boulevard) west of the Delilah Road overpass around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, local police said.

The pedestrian was killed and the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash is under investigation by our agency’s Traffic Safety Unit in cooperation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

"We are urging any individuals who witnessed the crash or have information related to the incident to come forward," police said.

Absecon Police Department Traffic Safety Unit: (609) 641-0667 ext. 214, and direct information to the lead traffic investigator, Ptl. Joseph Akeret #858.

