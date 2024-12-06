Navy Sailor Left Grieving Dog Sees Community Support After Absecon Hit-Run

Syed Hoque and his dog, Duca, were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday, Nov. 30, in Absecon, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after midnight at Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue, where Duca was tragically killed.

Syed was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with serious injuries requiring extensive medical treatment and surgeries, police said.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Byron A. Jones of Mays Landing, fled the scene but was later apprehended after officers located a vehicle matching a description provided by a passing motorist who called 911. Jones was arrested following a motor vehicle stop, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to support Syed’s recovery had raised more than $12,000 as of press time.

Syed's Facebook page shows he served in the U.S. Navy, and a 2022 release from the military quotes him speaking about a grueling reservist training exercise.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, led by the Absecon Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit in cooperation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash caused traffic disruptions in the area for approximately four hours.

Police thanked the Galloway Township Police Department and the Absecon Fire Department for their assistance and urged anyone with information to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 214 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County anonymously at (609) 652-1234.

To support Syed Hoque’s recovery, visit the GoFundMe campaign here.

