Heroin, Cocaine: Pleasantville Man Arrested After K-9 Detects Drugs, AC Police Say

At 4:40 p.m., officers conducted a motor vehicle stop at Kentucky and Drexel avenues, Atlantic City police said. A detective along with K-9 partner, Gee, arrived on scene and Gee detected drugs in the vehicle, police said.

Steven Young Jr. was removed from the vehicle after turning over the narcotics he had concealed in his pants, police said. Additional narcotics were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Detectives recovered 101 bags of heroin, 28 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Young was charged with multiple drug offenses including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and money laundering, police said.

