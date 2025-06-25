Galloway Teen Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit: Absecon PD

Officers received a report of a stolen motor vehicle from Pine Street, Absecon police said. At 3 p.m., an officer observed the stolen vehicle traveling near 10th Avenue and Spring Lane, police said.

A police officer attempted a motor vehicle stop, but the suspect, later identified as Prince-Naseem Medas, fled, initiating a pursuit through Galloway Township, law enforcement said.

The pursuit continued along Upland Avenue until the suspect left the roadway near 1st Avenue, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.

Medas was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody, police said.

He is charged with receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice, police said.

