Fugitive Led Officers On Chase, Injuring One, After Jaywalking In Absecon: Police

Gregory Ganski III, 24, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4 for weapons charges and his outstanding warrants, the Absecon Police Department said in a news release. Officers stopped him at around 1 p.m. after he was seen improperly crossing Route 30.

Investigators said Ganski lied to officers in order to avoid receiving a summons. When police found he was lying, they tried to arrest him but he ran away from them.

Ganski threw away a gun magazine while running. Police arrested him after a chase and he was found with a gun.

One officer was hospitalized with a "significant injury" suffered during the chase. Police later learned that Ganski had several outstanding arrest warrants and he was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the case should call Absecon police at 609-641-0667, ext. 214, or contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County.

