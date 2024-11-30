Dog Killed, 25-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured By Hit-Run Driver In Absecon: Police

The crash occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue in Absecon, where the dog was killed. The man, identified as a 25-year-old Absecon resident, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Byron A. Jones of Mays Landing, fled the scene but was later apprehended after officers located a vehicle matching the description provided by a passing motorist who called 9-1-1. Jones was arrested following a motor vehicle stop, officials said.

The Absecon Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash in cooperation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Police thanked the Galloway Township Police Department and the Absecon Fire Department for their assistance and urged anyone with information to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 214 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County anonymously at (609) 652-1234.

The crash caused traffic disruptions in the area for approximately four hours.

