On Wednesday, Sept. 10, detectives spotted Dahmir Fuller-Faulkner, who was wanted on five active warrants, including robbery and possession of a controlled substance, the Atlantic County Sherriff's Office said.

Fuller-Faulkner was ordered to stop by detectives, but he did not comply, walking away from detectives and reaching into his waistband, authorities said. Detectives utilized a controlled takedown and placed Fuller-Faulkner in handcuffs, authorities said.

He was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 21 handgun with an extended high-capacity magazine containing hollow-point ammunition, and suspected crack cocaine, authorities said.

Fuller-Faulkner was charged with several weapons and drugs charges and committed to the Atlantic County Justice Facility,

