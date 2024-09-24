Coast Guard Saves Two Girls, Two Men From Absecon Inlet In Separate Rescues

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City responded to two rescues on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Brigantine police reported that two girls, 14 and 11 years old, were being swept out to the inlet on surfboards at around 11:47 a.m. Watchstanders issued a warning to boaters and a Coast Guard crew responded on a 29-foot boat.

The girls were saved by the crew at around 11:55 a.m. They were returned to shore and brought to the Atlantic City station.

Brigantine police also notified the Coast Guard about two men on innertubes in distress in the inlet at around 2:03 p.m. Watchstanders sent out another warning and a 29-foot response boat was deployed again.

The men were rescued at around 2:10 p.m. and brought back to Brigantine Cove.

"We’re always standing by 24/7 ready to go," said Lt. Matthew Asire, commanding officer of the Coast Guard station in Atlantic City. "Whether that’s a quick five-minute case right around the corner or we’re heading off shore for a tow in heavy weather – no matter what we’re standing by ready to go."

Waves were about four feet high with winds of 12 miles per hour.

