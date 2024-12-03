Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Pleasantville Woman’s Death, Prosecutors Say

Boris Lainez-Rosales, 26, was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 3. He was arrested in the death of 25-year-old Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt of Pleasantville on Monday, Dec. 2.

Pleasantville police responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive woman at a home on the 100 block of Edgewater Avenue at around 1:54 a.m.

Paramedics rushed Quintana-Betancourt to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said Quintana-Betancourt died from "multiple blunt force injuries." Lainez-Rosales, who was her live-in boyfriend, was taken into custody and held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the case should call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at ACPO.tips.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County is accepting tips at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

