8 Displaced, One Firefighter Injured In Two-Alarm Pleasantville Blaze: FD

Firefighters observed heavy smoke while responding to a report of a structure fire at Willard Avenue and Broad Street at 3:32 p.m., the Pleasantville Fire Department said. The fire was coming from a second-floor window and was heavy enough to necessitate an immediate second alarm, firefighters said.

Mutual aid was provided and the fire was declared under control at 4:13 p.m., firefighters said.

Eight adults were displaced while one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and was treated, and released that day, firefighters said.

