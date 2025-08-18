Overcast 70°

2 Pedestrians Struck By Vehicle At Sam's Club: Pleasantville PD

Two people were struck by a vehicle outside Sam's Club in Pleasantville on Sunday, Aug. 17, authorities said.

Sam's Club in Pleasantville

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

An 82-year-old Margate woman lost control of her vehicle while backing out of a parking space, striking two pedestrians, an Absecon woman and a Pleasantville man at the Sam's Club at 1025 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville police said.

Both pedestrians sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

