Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 65°

SHARE

18-Year-Old Had Semi-Automatic Handgun, Hollow Nose Bullets: Police

An 18-year-old Atlantic City resident was arrested and hit with multiple weapons offenses after being found with a semi-automatic handgun in Pleasantville, authorities announced Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Pleasantville police

Pleasantville police

 Photo Credit: Pleasantville police
Sam Barron

At 1:14 p.m., officers responded to Atlantic Avenue and North Franklin Boulevard for a report of a man in possession of a firearm and found Yahsir Massey, who matched the description, Pleasantville police said.

As officers went to detain Massey, he reached for his waistband area and attempted to flee, police said. Massey was quickly taken to the ground and arrested without incident, police said.

Massey was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun that was tucked in the front of his waistband loaded with prohibited hollow-nose ammunition, police said.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, obstruction of justice, possession of certain bullets and having a defaced firearm, police said.

Massey was charged with the following and remanded to Atlantic County Justice Facility pending

to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville-Absecon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE