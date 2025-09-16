18-Year-Old Had Semi-Automatic Handgun, Hollow Nose Bullets: Police

At 1:14 p.m., officers responded to Atlantic Avenue and North Franklin Boulevard for a report of a man in possession of a firearm and found Yahsir Massey, who matched the description, Pleasantville police said.

As officers went to detain Massey, he reached for his waistband area and attempted to flee, police said. Massey was quickly taken to the ground and arrested without incident, police said.

Massey was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun that was tucked in the front of his waistband loaded with prohibited hollow-nose ammunition, police said.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, obstruction of justice, possession of certain bullets and having a defaced firearm, police said.

Massey was charged with the following and remanded to Atlantic County Justice Facility pending

