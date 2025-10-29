10 Displaced After Pleasantville Home Engulfed In Flames: FD

At 5:44 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Wesley Avenue and found heavy fire in the single-family home, the Pleasantville Fire Department said.

The fire was eventually brought under control at 8:52 a.m. firefighters said.

Angels in Motion, based in Atlantic City, is gathering items to help the family affected by blaze.

They are looking for:

Items for a baby boy, Size 5-6, or small, Shoes 12C

Items for a baby girl, 18 to 24 months, Size 7 diapers, Shoes 6C

Items for a woman, Pants XL/14, Shirts XL, Shoes 9

Items for a man, shirts large, pants large, shoes 8.

Anyone able to help is asked to message Angels in Motion on Facebook or drop off donations at 2 West Glendale Ave. in Pleasantville.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville-Absecon and receive free news updates.