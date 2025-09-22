Missing Teen Found Dead In Plainsboro, Prosecutor Says

Police received a missing persons report around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said. Officers searched the Hilltown Court area for several hours but did not locate the teen.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, the 17-year-old was found unresponsive near Grover’s Mill Road and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The teen's name was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 ext. 1639 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainsboro and receive free news updates.