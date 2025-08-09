Jonathan Martinez, 20, of Somerset, was heading south when his Acura TSX struck the back of a dump truck just after 1 a.m. at College Road, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said in a joint statement.

The impact of the crash sent the dump truck into the left lane, where it was struck by a Hyundai Genesis, Ciccone and Blanchard said.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Capital Health Medical Center in Trenton, where he remains in critical condition, Ciccone and Blanchard said.

The Hyundai and dump truck drivers were in stable condition with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Plainsboro Police Officer Dan Titan at 609-799-2333 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective James Barnes at 732-745-3437.

