Five Face Charges In Fatal Route 1 Plainsboro New Year's Crash: Prosecutor

At 1:56 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, first responders responded to Route 1 in Plainsboro for the multi-car crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said.

Louisa Bradlow Carman, a 25-year-old Princeton resident, who was driving a Ford Fusion, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said. Carman worked as a policy analyst in the state's Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Police determined Kartika Shorter, a 44-year-old Trenton resident, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, was operating while under the influence, authorities said. Shorter is charged with four counts of assault by auto, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and endangering another person, authorities said.

Adriana Vega, a 27-year-old Trenton woman who fled the scene following the crash, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, authorities said.

Cianni Hall, a 24-year-old Delran resident, was charged with endangering another person, while Zyira Dixon, a 25-year-old Trenton resident, was charged with attempted escape and obstruction, authorities said.

Another suspect was charged with hindering, attempted escape and obstruction, authorities said.

