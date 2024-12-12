Recent High School Grad Killed In Crash Leaves Plainfield Reeling

Marinero, whose photo shows him celebrating graduation from Plainfield High School, was driving eastbound on East 2nd Street when he lost his control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked boat near the intersection, Tapinto reported.

"He was a wonderful brother, son and friend who touched the lives of those around him," Joseline Marinero, who organized the fundraiser wrote. Joseline said Steven was "a quiet and humble child."

"We are all devastated by the loss of our loved one," Joseline wrote. "No family is prepared to lose a loved one."

As of Thursday, Dec. 12, the fundraiser has raised more than $9,400.

A funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at Higgins Home for Funerals at 10 a.m. Steven will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainfield and receive free news updates.