Plainfield Teacher, Soccer Coach Joseph Colodne Dies Suddenly, 46

Colodne, of Fanwood, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 18, loved ones announced. He was a history teacher at Plainfield High School and an assistant women’s soccer coach at Kean University.

“Joe was so many things,” said Kean women’s soccer head coach Brian Doherty. “A great coach, great mentor, great friend and more than that, just a great person.”

“He was more than just a coach in our program. He was an educator, a listener, someone to laugh endlessly with. He could have a conversation with anyone. Our student-athletes were lucky to have his guidance and insight. We will all miss him.”

Colodne spent seven seasons with the Kean University women’s soccer program. He previously served as:

Assistant women’s soccer coach at Drew University (2014–2018)

Staff coach at World Class FC (2016–2018)

Coach at FC Copa (2009–2016)

Goalkeeper coach at Cedar Stars Academy Bergen GA

2005 & 2006 coach at NJ14 Soccer Club

2006 Head Girls Coach for New Jersey ODP

During his coaching career, he led teams to two US Club regional titles, was a finalist for the NJ Youth Soccer State Cup, and coached the #1-ranked team in New Jersey and #5 in the nation at the U18 level.

He graduated from Rider University in 2002 with a degree in History, and played on the Rider Broncs men’s soccer team in 1997 and 1998. He was a proud graduate of St. Joseph High School in Metuchen and was originally from Plainfield.

Colodne is survived by his wife, Madelaine, and their two children, Luca and Leilu.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family.

“Colodne touched countless lives with his passion, kindness, and unwavering support for his students and athletes,” organizers wrote. “Funds will go directly to Joseph’s wife and children.”

Services were held June 21.

