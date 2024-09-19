Plainfield Man Convicted Of Dragging Police Officer On Dirt Bike: Prosecutor

On April 13, Victor Ogando-Marte was driving an illegal dirt bike on Route 22 along with 15 to 20 others, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said. The dirt bikers were driving recklessly by weaving in and out of traffic, popping wheelies and obstructing the passage of other vehicles, authorities said.

Officer James Kirchner attempted to apprehend Ogando-Marte near Rock Avenue, but he used his dirt bike to drag him from the shoulder into the middle of the highway, authorities said. Ogando-Marte and other dirt bikers then circled an attacked Kirchner, authorities said. Ogado-Marte was eventually subdued thanks to Good Samaritans, 911 callers and other police officers, authorities said. The other dirt bikers fled the scene, authorities said.

Ogando-Marte was convicted of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly persons inflicting bodily injury with a deadly weapon, authorities said. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in November., authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainfield and receive free news updates.