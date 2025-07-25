Fair with Haze 95°

Machine Gun, Assault Weapons: Man Arrested After Plainfield SWAT Raid, Prosecutor Says

A 29-year-old Willingboro man was arrested and charged after illegal firearms, including a machine gun, were seized from a residence in Plainfield, authorities announced Friday, July 25.

Anthony Rogers

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

A six-month investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies revealed Anthony Rogers sold nearly two dozen illegal firearms, including three assault weapons and one machine gun, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.

Rogers was arrested Tuesday, July 22, during a traffic stop. His passenger, Quaran Hannibal Edwards, a 34-year-old Plainfield resident, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, authorities said.

Following Rogers' arrest, the Union County SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a residence on the 800 block of East 6th Street in Plainfield, authorities said. During the search, authorities seized three pounds of marijuana and two handguns, authorities said.

Rogers is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of an assault weapon, authorities said.

