Machine Gun, Assault Weapons: Man Arrested After Plainfield SWAT Raid, Prosecutor Says

A six-month investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies revealed Anthony Rogers sold nearly two dozen illegal firearms, including three assault weapons and one machine gun, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.

Rogers was arrested Tuesday, July 22, during a traffic stop. His passenger, Quaran Hannibal Edwards, a 34-year-old Plainfield resident, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, authorities said.

Following Rogers' arrest, the Union County SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a residence on the 800 block of East 6th Street in Plainfield, authorities said. During the search, authorities seized three pounds of marijuana and two handguns, authorities said.

Rogers is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of an assault weapon, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainfield and receive free news updates.