Lubia Estevez and Forest Whitlock were killed after the vehicle they were in was swept into Cedar Brook during the height of flash flooding Monday, according to reports. Estevez and Whitlock were pronounced dead at the scene, the city said.

A lifelong resident of Plainfield, Estevez worked in the school district's food service department for the past 15 years, according to a fundraiser.

Estevez's husband, Pedro, died last December, according to his obituary from the Scarpa Las Rosas ﻿Funeral Home website.

Estevez was survived by his children Eduardo, Alberto, Susana and Christian, his grandchildren of Kassandra, Alberto Miguel, Michelle, Christian Enrique, Michael and Joseph and his great grandchildren, George and Lilly, according to his obituary.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced for either woman.

Little information was known about Whitlock.

Two people were killed in Plainfield earlier this month after their car was hit by a tree during a severe rainstorm.

“To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable," Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said. "We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm.”

