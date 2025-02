On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Shakir Tyler fatally shot Tayeesa Webb, a 35-year-old Edison resident, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Tyler shot her after confronting her outside her residence, Ciccone said.

Tyler was also convicted of unlawful possession of a handgun, Ciccone said. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in May, Ciccone said.

