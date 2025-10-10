2,200 Grams Of Cocaine: Five Arrested, Union County Prosecutor Says

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, members of the Union County Prosecutor's Office Intelligence and Narcotics Division along with other law enforcement agencies executed several search warrants across multiple locations resulting in the seizure of the drugs and $6,327, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

William Padilla, a 52-year-old Greenbrook resident, Alexandria Tapia-Garzon, a 54-year-old Greenbook resident, Anthony Padilla, a 24-year-old Greenbrook resident, Jose Redonde-Castro, a 39-year-old Plainfield resident and Alejandro Polanco-Grijalva, a 43-year-old North Plainfield resident were arrested and hit with various drug charges including possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, authorities said.

