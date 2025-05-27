Fair 58°

2 Million Child Porn Photos, Videos: Plainfield Man Learns Fate

A Plainsboro man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday, May 15, after previously being convicted of possessing more than 2 million photos and videos of child pornography, authorities said.

Plainsboro police

Plainsboro police

 Photo Credit: Plainsboro PD
Sam Barron

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, a search warrant was executed at the home of Derek McDonough, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Township Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said.

Several devices, including a laptop, cell phone, and external hard drives were seized from McDonough’s residence and forensically examined, resulting in almost 2 million photos and videos of child sexual abuse material recovered, authorities said.

These devices were hidden behind McDonough’s washer and dryer, authorities said. In February 2024, McDonough was convicted of possession of child pornography and tampering with evidence, authorities said.

