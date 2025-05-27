2 Million Child Porn Photos, Videos: Plainfield Man Learns Fate

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, a search warrant was executed at the home of Derek McDonough, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Township Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said.

Several devices, including a laptop, cell phone, and external hard drives were seized from McDonough’s residence and forensically examined, resulting in almost 2 million photos and videos of child sexual abuse material recovered, authorities said.

These devices were hidden behind McDonough’s washer and dryer, authorities said. In February 2024, McDonough was convicted of possession of child pornography and tampering with evidence, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainfield and receive free news updates.