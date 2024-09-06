Salem Man Killed In Fiery Crash At Rural Upper Pittsgrove Intersection, Troopers Say

William Bedilion, 58, died in the crash at the intersection of Salem County routes 604 and 677 on Thursday, Sept. 5, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck at around 11:03 a.m.

Investigators said Bedilion was driving a GMC Sonoma west on County Road 604 and a Toyota Prius was waiting at a stop sign on the northbound side of County Road 677. The Toyota entered the intersection and collided with the GMC, causing the pickup to roll over and catch fire.

Bedilion was ejected from his truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old Toyota driver from East Windsor suffered moderate injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital.

The crash remained under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pittsgrove-Elmer and receive free news updates.