Salem Community College Mourns Nursing School Leader Killed In Pilesgrove Township Crash

Dr. Theresa Covello, 65, was killed in the crash on Monday, Dec. 9, a state police spokesperson said. She was the chief nursing officer at Salem Community College.

Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Salem County routes 605 and 660 at around 10:10 a.m.

Investigators said Dr. Covello was driving a Honda CR-V east on County Route 660 (Point Airy Road) and failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign. She was struck by a Honda Accord traveling south on County Route 605 (Swedesboro Road).

The crash caused Dr. Covello's CR-V to overturn. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Philadelphia woman who was a passenger in the Accord was seriously injured. The car's driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to her SCC biography, Dr. Covello began teaching at the Carneys Point college in 2019. She spent several decades as a registered nurse, primarily focusing on babies in neonatal intensive care units.

Dr. Covello's LinkedIn page said she was a nursing faculty member at Rowan College of South Jersey between 2009 and 2019. She was survived by her four children, several grandchildren, and her Aussiedoodle dog.

SCC planned a remembrance ceremony for Dr. Covello in the Donaghay Hall library at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

"As we mourn this sudden loss, please keep Terri's family, friends, colleagues, and students in your thoughts and prayers," the college posted on Facebook.

The SCC community shared their memories of Dr. Covello.

"You made a difference in so many students' lives, as a nurse, and @ SCC Terri," one Facebook commenter said. "Thank you for all your hard work in life and dedicated nursing service, you will be surely missed. Till we meet again, rest in peace knowing that we will take it from here on."

"Terri was a wonderful leader of the nursing program," another person commented. "She worked so well with her university partners. She will be missed."

SCC also urged grieving students who need support to contact student services.

The crash remained under investigation.

