Pittsgrove DUI Driver Fled Scene After Striking Cyclist, Returned In Different Car: Njsp

At 7:41 p.m., troopers responded to County Road 639 and Parvins Mill Road in Pittsgrove for the crash, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. Steven Petronglo was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that was hauling a tractor with a wide seeder attachment, Lebron said. James Goode, a 61-year-old Vineland man, was riding a bicycle when he was fatally struck by the seeder attachment, Lebron said.

Petronglo left the scene, returning in a different vehicle, Lebron said. Petronglo was charged with death by auto, knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, strict liability vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, driving under the influence and numerous other vehicle violations, Lebron said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pittsgrove-Elmer and receive free news updates.