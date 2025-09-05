Monroeville Man Posted Child Porn On Social Media: Prosecutor

An investigation into Mason Gaunt began following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Mason Gaunt was distributing child sexual abuse material over a social media platform, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, detectives searched Gaunt's residence in Monroeville and recovered two cell phones that had been used to access the social media account, authorities said.

Gaunt is charged with distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

