Man, 69, Dies In Crash At Rural Upper Pittsgrove Intersection: Troopers

A Glassboro man was killed when his car failed to yield at a stop sign at an Upper Pittsgrove Township intersection, authorities said.

The intersection of Buck and Three Bridge roads in Upper Pittsgrove Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Luis Salcedo, 69, died in the two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 29, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Buck and Three Bridge roads at around 12:32 p.m.

Investigators said a Toyota Yaris traveling north on Three Bridge Road failed to yield at the stop sign. The car was struck by a GMC Sierra heading west on Buck Road (Salem County Route 611).

Salcedo was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remained under investigation.

