At 1:13 p.m., troopers responded to Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township after a Dodge pickup truck attempting to make left turn on County Route 619 crashed into a Ford pickup truck traveling westbound, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said.

Derick Martin, the driver of the Dodge, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries, Lebron said.

Born in Washington Township, Martin is being remembered for his strong worth ethic and caring spirit, according to his obituary from the Adams Funeral Home.

He worked for UPS and as a security guard and custodian at Paul Carelton Elementary School in Pennsgrove, his obituary reads.

In his free time, Martin loved to ride in his squad, fish and care for his tractors, according to his obituary.

"Derik was known for his big heart, always willing to lend a hand, crack a smile, and put others before himself," his obituary reads.

Martin is survived his mother, Paula, his stepfather, Michael, his girlfriend, Crystal, her children, Stephen, Joseph and Aubrey, his brothers, James and Shane, his dog, Buddy, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary,

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Illuminate Church in Elmer with a funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m., his obituary reads.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said. To view his obituary, click here.

