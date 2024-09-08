Fair 65°

Crash Shuts All Lanes Of Route 55 In Franklin

A serious crash closed all lanes of Route 55 Sunday evening, Sept. 8 in Franklin.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site said the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 6:20 p.m. near Exit 39.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

