A Gloucester County resident, Foy served six years in the United States Army with honor and distinction, deployed to both Afghanistan and Iraq, his obituary reads. He was awarded a Purple Heart, "a reflection of the courage and sacrifice he embodied throughout his military service," according to his obituary.

After leaving the Army, Foy joined the Boilermakers Union and earned a degree in cyber security, his obituary reads. He later worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, according to his obituary.

Foy was famous for his cooking, bringing people together with his mad and cheese and apple ribs, his obituary reads.

"He found joy in creating meals that made others smile," according to his obituary.

Foy also enjoyed gaming, concerts and eating sushi at his favorite hibachi restaurant, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Cara, his siblings Tiffany and Christopher and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at The Rock Church in Pitman.

In Foy's memory, riders are being asked to attend an honor mission, with a meetup beginning at 9:30 a.m. and later to escort his body to Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery for internment.

