Rutgers Football Stadium Burglarized: Police

Thieves broke into Rutgers University’s football stadium on Monday, June 16, authorities said.

SHI Stadium

 Photo Credit: Zeele/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

The burglary at SHI Stadium and the Hale Center at 1 Scarlet Knight Way in Piscataway occurred between 8:35 p.m. and 9:42 p.m., Rutgers University police said.

The suspects entered the building through a secured gate, and while inside used a tool to break into a secured area and removed items of value, police said.

Police did not say what items were stolen and said they had only a “limited” description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 848-932-8025.

