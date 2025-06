At 10:36 a.m. a Honda minivan traveling south on Route 287 in Edison Township struck the rear of a Ford box truck, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Judith Kennen, the front seat passenger, sustained fatal injuries while her husband, Albert, sustained minor injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

