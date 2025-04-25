Piscataway Woman Claimed Dead Mom’s Social Security Benefits For 8 Years: Feds

Deborah Bailey’s mother was receiving retirement benefits through the Social Security Administration, paid through electronic funds into her bank account, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

After Bailey’s mother died in 2016, Bailey did not notify the Social Security Administration about the death, and she made withdrawals from the bank account between 2016 and 2024, Habba said.

Bailey withdrew $150,903 in retirement benefits, Habba said. She pleaded guilty to theft of public money and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in August, Habba said.

