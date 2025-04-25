Fair 52°

SHARE

Piscataway Woman Claimed Dead Mom’s Social Security Benefits For 8 Years: Feds

A 68-year-old Piscataway woman recently pleaded guilty to improperly claiming her dead mother’s Social Security retirement benefits, authorities said.

A Piscataway woman claimed her dead mom’s Social Security benefits for eight years, authorities said.

A Piscataway woman claimed her dead mom’s Social Security benefits for eight years, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/sharonmccutcheon
Sam Barron

Deborah Bailey’s mother was receiving retirement benefits through the Social Security Administration, paid through electronic funds into her bank account, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

After Bailey’s mother died in 2016, Bailey did not notify the Social Security Administration about the death, and she made withdrawals from the bank account between 2016 and 2024, Habba said.

Bailey withdrew $150,903 in retirement benefits, Habba said. She pleaded guilty to theft of public money and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in August, Habba said.

to follow Daily Voice Piscataway and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE