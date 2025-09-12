Piscataway Man Sent Obscene Images To Minor: Feds

Between March 2023 and May 2023, Mahir Chaudhry sent a minor at least six obscene images via text message at a time when he knew the victim was younger than 16 years of age, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said.

Chadhry is charged with one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, Habba said. Chaudhry appeared in Newark federal court and was detained pending approval of certain bail conditions, Habba said.

