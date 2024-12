In July 2021, a 12-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted in Bound Brook by Lenic Galvan, a man she met on social media, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Galvan arranged for transportation for the girl before he sexually assaulted her, authorities said. Galvan was later convicted of sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child after a six-day trial, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Piscataway and receive free news updates.