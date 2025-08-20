Piscataway Man Busted At Gas Station For DWI: Mount Olive PD

At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to the Delta Gas Station on Route 36 for a report of an intoxicated driver, Mount Olive police said. When officers spoke to the driver, identified as Drew Patel, they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noted he appeared to be impaired, police said.

Patel was asked to exit his vehicle for field sobriety testing and was subsequently placed under arrest, police said. He was charged with DWI, reckless driving and refusal to submit to breath testing, police said.

