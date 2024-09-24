Overcast 60°

Man Exposed Himself To Woman On Rutgers Bus, Police Say

Rutgers University police were looking for a man who flashed a woman on a bus, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Instagram - @rutgersbuses
The woman "affiliated" with Rutgers reported the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, the university's police department said in a community message. The victim was standing on a bus running on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway.

The woman said the man exposed his genitals, "intentionally maintaining direct contact with her clothed buttocks." She confronted the man and he immediately got off the bus on Rockafeller Road.

The victim wasn't injured during the incident. The man was last seen quickly walking near Suttons Lane.

The suspect was described as a thin man in his 30s who was about 5-foot-9 and had a short, "scruffy" beard. He was wearing a black snapback hat, a black and green hoodie, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call the Rutgers University Police Department at 848-932-8025.

Students, faculty, and staff can request security escorts by calling the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

