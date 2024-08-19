Former Plainfield Recreation Director Killed In Piscataway Crash: 'A Real Straight-Up Guy'

David Wynn, 68, died in the wreck on I-287 South on Thursday, Aug. 15, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 8.8 at around 8:24 p.m.

Investigators said Wynn was driving a Chevrolet vehicle when he crashed into the back of a trailer hauled by a Chevrolet pickup. Wynn's vehicle went off the highway and hit several trees.

Wynn was a former director for Plainfield's parks and recreation department, according to a city council agenda and his Facebook page.

Those who knew Wynn mourned his death on the Facebook group "The Buzz In and Around Plainfield, New Jersey."

"Dave was one of the best supervisors I ever had when he was superintendent of parks and recreation," one person wrote. "A real straight-up guy. I will miss you."

"My condolences to the Wynn family," another person posted. "Nice guy! He and my brother Toby will be playing golf in heaven.💕"

The crash remained under investigation, troopers said.

