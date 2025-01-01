Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Firefighters Battle Piscataway Blaze Into Early Hours Of New Year's Day

Firefighters worked tirelessly into the early hours of New Year’s Day to combat a blaze that broke out in Central Jersey.

At the scene of the Piscataway fire

At the scene of the Piscataway fire

 Photo Credit: River Road Fire Co.
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Piscataway Fire District #3 units arrived at the scene on West 4th Street just after midnight to find a working fire and immediately struck a box alarm, according to the River Road Fire Company. As the fire escalated, a second alarm was issued, prompting River Road Fire Company Truck 2 to respond.

The River Road truck crew was tasked with fire suppression and overhaul operations on the second floor of the house. Firefighters located and extinguished multiple hot spots using a hose line before assisting with overhaul efforts.

The team remained on the scene until approximately 3 a.m., ensuring the fire was fully under control.

The River Road Fire Company extended its gratitude to Bound Brook Fire Department, which provided coverage in District #2 while their team was deployed.

Further details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Piscataway and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE