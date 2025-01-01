Firefighters Battle Piscataway Blaze Into Early Hours Of New Year's Day

Piscataway Fire District #3 units arrived at the scene on West 4th Street just after midnight to find a working fire and immediately struck a box alarm, according to the River Road Fire Company. As the fire escalated, a second alarm was issued, prompting River Road Fire Company Truck 2 to respond.

The River Road truck crew was tasked with fire suppression and overhaul operations on the second floor of the house. Firefighters located and extinguished multiple hot spots using a hose line before assisting with overhaul efforts.

The team remained on the scene until approximately 3 a.m., ensuring the fire was fully under control.

The River Road Fire Company extended its gratitude to Bound Brook Fire Department, which provided coverage in District #2 while their team was deployed.

Further details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Piscataway and receive free news updates.