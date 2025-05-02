Piscataway Officer Wesley Kliwinski, 37, of Hamilton, was taken into custody on May 1, 2025, and charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and harassment, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Plainfield Police Chief Peter Papa.

The investigation began a day earlier, on Tuesday, April 30, when officials were alerted to reports of a man “following young females, including a child, around a store in South Plainfield, with a clearly visible erection.” Prosecutors said some of the behavior was caught on surveillance footage and later linked Kliwinski to a second incident at another store.

Kliwinski's Facebook profile shows he has a new baby at home.

He joined the Piscataway Police Department in 2015 after graduating from the Essex County College Public Safety Academy as an Alternate Route Recruit, the department said at the time. According to the statement, he holds an associate’s degree from Mercer County Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with honors and a minor in psychology with honors from Rutgers University. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran with two deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Kliwinski's arrest comes less than a week after that of Rebecca Sayegh, an off-duty Toms River police officer who was charged in a home invasion-burglary involving her ex-boyfriend.

Kliwinski was released from the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center following an initial court appearance. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Rutter at 908-226-7663 or Detective Haley Hlavka at 732-745-3287.

