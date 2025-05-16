Woman Fatally Stabbed In Phillipsburg: Prosecutor

At 3 a.m., officers were flagged down on the 400 block of Anderson Street where they found the woman with stab wounds, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said. She was transported to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The woman, who has not been identified and the alleged perpetrator, who was also not identified, were known to each other, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

