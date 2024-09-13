Warren County Man Threw Firework Out Of Car Window: Prosecutor

At 10:21 p.m., the Phillipsburg and Pohatcong Township Police Departments responded to 513 Third Ave. in Alpha Borough on a report of a man, later identified as Mark Pearson, throwing an explosive type firework out of his vehicle window, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

Pearson was arrested by the Phillipsburg Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, contempt of court, disorderly conduct, and a weapons charge, authorities said

He is currently being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility in Belvidere.

